Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after buying an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.69.

CDAY stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,251 shares of company stock worth $1,126,494. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

