California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.66 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,424 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

