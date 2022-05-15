California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 655 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $16,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 124,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII stock opened at $203.78 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $196.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

