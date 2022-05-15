California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of STAG Industrial worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

STAG stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

