California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,054 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,054 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of DaVita worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 231,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.10. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

