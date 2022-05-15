Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.79 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.60.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.