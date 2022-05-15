California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of NovoCure worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $22,522,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,615,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,906,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 433,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 206,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $85,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $261,196.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.73. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

