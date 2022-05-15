California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.08 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633,272 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

NYSE PNW opened at $73.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

