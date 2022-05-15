Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,272 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $366.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

