First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 335,850 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,742 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NYSE AG opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -300,000.00%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

