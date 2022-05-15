Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AN stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

