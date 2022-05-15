Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 321.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $126.23 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

