Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 169.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.27 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Nunneley bought 9,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

