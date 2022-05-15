California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 786 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Donaldson worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $49.66 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

