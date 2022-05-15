California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $17,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.58.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BFAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

