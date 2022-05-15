Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,682 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,063 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 172.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,457,000 after purchasing an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 294.6% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,297,000 after purchasing an additional 312,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.83.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

