Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Crocs worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,545.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 45,298 shares of company stock worth $3,511,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

