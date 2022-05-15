Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,227 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Golden Entertainment worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,870,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $281.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

