Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of UDR worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in UDR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

UDR opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.54. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.