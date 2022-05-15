California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.07 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Chemed worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,005,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 167.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total value of $2,001,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,439,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,891 shares of company stock worth $7,316,570. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Chemed stock opened at $498.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $494.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.66. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

