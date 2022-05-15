California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,101 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Flex worth $19,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 459,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 116,990 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

