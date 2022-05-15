Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after purchasing an additional 428,911 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

