California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,277 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:OLN opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

