Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 332,565 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of James River Group worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 747,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 523,326 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,354,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in James River Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of JRVR opened at $25.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $955.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JRVR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.