Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lumentum worth $25,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.87.

Lumentum stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

