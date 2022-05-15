Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.93 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

