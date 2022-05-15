Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $18,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

