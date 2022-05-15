California Public Employees Retirement System Has $19.38 Million Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $19,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

