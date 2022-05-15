The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

