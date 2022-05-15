Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,341 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of RenaissanceRe worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after acquiring an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth approximately $21,793,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after buying an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

