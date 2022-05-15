Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.17 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Old Republic International worth $26,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

