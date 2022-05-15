Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.04 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 154,464 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $27,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 246,201 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 32,564 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $14,713,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $14,184,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $90.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

