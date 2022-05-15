Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Alarm.com worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,696 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 75,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $359,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock worth $776,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $59.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

