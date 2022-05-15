Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,492 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

