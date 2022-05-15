Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,433 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Clarivate worth $19,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 888,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

