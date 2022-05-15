Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.71 Million Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.51% of Titan Machinery worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 7.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 121.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

