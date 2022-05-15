Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,615 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $26,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.82.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total value of $158,918.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

