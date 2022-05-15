NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $26,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after buying an additional 511,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after buying an additional 100,945 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTAP stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

