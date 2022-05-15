California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.21 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,411 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of STORE Capital worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

