Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.68 Million Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after buying an additional 2,615,754 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 793,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 108,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.97.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

