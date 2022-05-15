California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 11,322 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

