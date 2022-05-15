Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,500 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 564,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Citizens Financial Group worth $26,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $37.94 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.04.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

