California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 14,697 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,697 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of DraftKings worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

