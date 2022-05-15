Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,762 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Commerce Bancshares worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,162,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

