Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,849 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Seagate Technology worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.57. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

