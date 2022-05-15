California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,249 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Five9 worth $18,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,755 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $101.42 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

