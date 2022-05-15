CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CMC Materials worth $25,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $174.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

