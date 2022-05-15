BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 14,365 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Vicor worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.90. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.58.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

