BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 66.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $122.67 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average is $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.