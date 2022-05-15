Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,901 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of FE opened at $42.51 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

